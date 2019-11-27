Rates introduced for vacant properties

In an effort to get property owners to take action with their vacant properties, the rates were changed in last week’s Tipperary County Council Budget.

There used to be a 100% rates rebate on all vacant properties.

This has now been changed – it will remain as a 100% rebate for properties with rates less than 5,000 euro. There will be an 85% rebate for those between 5,000 and 7,000 and 70% rebate for anything from 10,000 upwards.





Clonmel Mayor Garrett Ahearn told Tipp FM News, it is hoped this will act as an incentive for property owners to breathe life back into formerly vacant buildings.