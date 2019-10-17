Minister Stanton to allay concerns around a new direct provision centre in Tipperary.

A government Minister is moving to allay concerns around a new direct provision centre in Tipperary.

Minister for State Denis Stanton was addressing the arrival of 16 families to Borrisokane on a staggered basis over the next number of weeks.

The families will be housed in the Riverside Appartment complex in the town and the Minister says that additional services in areas like education and medical will be provided for the increase in the population.





Minister Stanton says that locals have nothing to be concerned about: