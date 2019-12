A Tipperary based company has won a prestigious print award.

The Label Factory at Gurtnafleur Business Park in Clonmel was honoured as the Best Small Print Company in Munster at the 2019 Irish Print Awards.

They were recognised for their Eight Islands Rum label for West Cork Distillers





The Label Factory – which is now a member of the Watershed Group – has been in existence since 2002.

They employ 5 people in Clonmel with a further 35 staff in Dublin.