Greyhound protesters claim their demonstration was infiltrated by pro-racing supporters.

Opponents of greyhound racing claim their peaceful protest in Thurles over the weekend was infiltrated by pro-racing supporters.

Tipperary Greyhound Awareness regularly hold demonstrations outside Thurles and Clonmel greyhound stadiums.

A number of masked people joined last Saturday’s protest in Thurles carrying signs criticising various groups including the greyhound industry, the horse racing industry and the Irish Guide Dogs Association.





On Tipp Today earlier spokesperson for the Greyhound Awareness group Katie Corcoran said the masked protesters had nothing to do with their campaign.

She claims the masked protesters were unknown to them.



In a statement issued to Tipp FM the Irish Greyhound Board say they respect the right to peaceful protest and has consistently accommodated protestors at its venues in recent times.

However they say imagery of the protest circulated on social media contains harmful and abhorrent comments directed towards the disabled community and various ethnic minorities. The IGB has condemned them in the highest possible terms.