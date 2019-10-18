Gardaí and GoSafe vans are out in force in Tipperary as part of National Slow Down Day

Gardaí and GoSafe vans are out in force in Tipperary and across the country as part of National Slow Down Day.

The operation swung into action at 7am and will continue until 7am on Saturday morning.

A number of drivers have already been detected speeding during National Slow Down Day including at least one in Tipperary.





They were caught doing 110kph in a 100 zone on the N24 at Killaloan Lower near Clonmel.

Thousands of vehicles have had their speed checked since the operation started at 7 this morning.

However the clampdown on speeding isn’t just focused on National Slow Down Day.

Earlier this year a car was detected doing 145 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone on the N52 at Ardcroney near Nenagh.

10 people have been killed on the roads of Tipperary so far in 2019.