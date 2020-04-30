Decrease in number of confirmed COVID cases in University Hospital Limerick

There has been a drop in the number of confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick.

Latest HSE stats, show there were 61 people either confimed or suspected of having the virus at the facility last night, a drop of 20 in the space of 24 hours.

10 of those people are being treated in intensive care.





There are 13 confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 at Souh Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel, with one of those receiving critical care.

Nationally, there were 103 people with Covid-19 being treated in intensive care last night, a drop of 27 since the same time last week.