Tipperary’s Seamie Callanan is in the running to pick up the Hurler of the Year Award at tonight’s All Star Awards.

The Drom & Inch star captained the Premier County to All Ireland glory in August and is one of three nominees for the hurler of the year along with Cork’s Patrick Horgan and Kilkenny’s TJ Reid.

Former Tipp player, manager and All Star winner Ken Hogan says Seamie has earned the award.