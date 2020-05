Almost 120 people at University Hospital Limerick have either confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19.

Latest HSE stats, collected last night, show there are 51 confirmed cases and a further 68 presumed to have the virus at the Dooradoyle facility.

There are nine people with suspected Covid-19 at South Tipp General Hospital, but no confirmed cases of the virus there.





Nationally, the number of people with the virus in intensive care has dropped to 76 – a decrease of 6 on the previous 24 hours.