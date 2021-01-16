Young hurler of the year & two All-Star nominations for Tipperary hurlers

Nenagh Éire Óg’s Jake Morris is in the running for PWC Young Hurler of the Year.

Jake, who started in each of Tipperary’s three Championship games in 2020, is nominated for the award alongside Waterford’s Iarlaith Daly and Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody.

Two Tipperary players are among the 45 nominated for All-Star awards – Ronan Maher in the backs and Michael Breen in midfield.

After a second All-Ireland title in three years, 14 Limerick players are nominated.

In the running for Hurler of the Year are Limerick’s Gearóid Hegarty, Waterford’s Stephen Bennett and Clare’s Tony Kelly.

The winners will be announced in a live event, likely to take place late next month.