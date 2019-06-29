World’s only pop up Velodrome in Clonmel

The world’s only pop up velodrome was in Clonmel last night.

The day long event was organised by Tipperary Sports Partnership and Tipperary County Council as part of Bike week which takes place between June 22 and 30th.

All equipment and coaching was provided by pro riders from the Street Velodrome ProSeries.

Valerie Connolly, Sports Co-ordinator, Tipperary Sports Partnership said they had a great turnout.

Participants were able to experience the dramatic banked corners and drama of an olympic style pursuit racing event.

Paralympian Peter Ryan said events like these are a great way to introduce kids to different sports.

Tipperary Cathaoirleach Michael Murphy wasn’t letting the kids have all the fun.

Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn let his competitive streak take over.