Woodlock takes over Tipp minor hurlers; Increased football role for Christie

At a meeting of the Tipperary Management Committee last night, James Woodlock was appointed as the Tipperary Minor hurling manager.

The Drom-Inch clubman takes over from Paul Collins who stepped down after last years campaign.

Theres also a change at U20 football management level as Paddy Christie replaces Tom McGlinchey as manager.

The full list of team managements for 2021 is as follows.

Senior Hurling

Liam Sheedy (Manager)

Darragh Egan

Tommy Dunne

Eoin Kelly

Eamon O’Shea

Senior Football

David Power (Manager)

Charlie McGeever

Paddy Christie

Joe Hayes (Toomevara)

Tommy Toomey

Declan Browne

Under 20 Hurling

John Devane (Manager)

Richie Ruth

Dan Hackett

Ken Dunne

Jason Forristal (S & C)

Under 20 (Football)

Paddy Christie Manager

Senior Football Selectors

Minor Hurling

James Woodlock (Manager)

Conor O’Brien

Brendan Ferris

Damien Ryan

Cormac McGrath

Minor Football

Johnny Nevin (Manager)

Peter Creedon (Coach)

Christopher Ryan

Adrian Cooke