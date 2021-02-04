Woodlock takes over Tipp minor hurlers; Increased football role for Christie

At a meeting of the Tipperary Management Committee last night, James Woodlock was appointed as the Tipperary Minor hurling manager.
The Drom-Inch clubman takes over from Paul Collins who stepped down after last years campaign.
Theres also a change at U20 football management level as Paddy Christie replaces Tom McGlinchey as manager.
The full list of team managements for 2021 is as follows.
Senior Hurling
Liam Sheedy (Manager)
Darragh Egan
Tommy Dunne
Eoin Kelly
Eamon O’Shea
Senior Football
David Power (Manager)
Charlie McGeever
Paddy Christie
Joe Hayes (Toomevara)
Tommy Toomey
Declan Browne
Under 20 Hurling
John Devane (Manager)
Richie Ruth
Dan Hackett
Ken Dunne
Jason Forristal (S & C)
Under 20 (Football)
Paddy Christie Manager
Senior Football Selectors
Minor Hurling
James Woodlock (Manager)
Conor O’Brien
Brendan Ferris
Damien Ryan
Cormac McGrath
Minor Football
Johnny Nevin (Manager)
Peter Creedon (Coach)
Christopher Ryan
Adrian Cooke