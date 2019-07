Tipperary have been left with more questions than answers following yesterdays All Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-final victory over Laois.

The Premier were 2-25 to 1-18 winners in Croke Park yesterday in a game which many had expected to be a formality for Liam Sheedy’s side.

However former Tipp star James Woodlock says going up against Wexford on Sunday week will be a major step up.