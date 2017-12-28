Wins for Tipp trainers at Dublin and Limerick meetings

There was further success for Tipperary at both Leopardstown and Limerick today .

Joseph O’Brien enjoyed back to back winners with Hardback in the 1.50 Novice Handicap Hurdle and Alighted in the 2.25 Flat Race.

Road to Respect has claimed the Leopardstown Christmas Chase in a 1-2-3 for the Gigginstown House Stud.

CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Noel Meade runner came home ahead of Balko Des Flos at odds of 8 to 1, with Outlander back in 3rd.

It was a disappointing run for triple Gold Cup winner Sizing John who finished well behind, as did second favourite Yorkhill.

That was the second of two Grade Ones on Day 3, with Apple’s Jade winning the Christmas Hurdle for Gordon Elliot.

However the race was marred by the death of Nichols Canyon who suffered a fatal fall at the half-way stage.

The Willie Mullins 7 year old won eight Grade Ones, and was also the only horse to beat Faugheen when he won the Morgiana Hurdle two years ago.

Victory for Apple’s Jade was the second of the day for Elliot, while Noel Meade also took the final race of the day with Snow Falcon.

Meanwhile there was also success for Tipperary at today’s card in Limerick – Fethard trainer Harry Kelly saddled a welcome winner when Great Trango ran out a game scorer in the opening race while Joseph O’Brien’s High Sparrow took the closing race.