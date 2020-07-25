Wins for Drom and Inch, Loughmore, and Sarsfields on day 1 of Tipperary senior hurling championship

Three of today’s four games in the Tipperary senior club hurling championship have been decided this afternoon.

In the 2 o’clock game in Templemore, Drom and Inch defeated Roscrea in a close-fought game with just two points between them at full-time. The final score there was Drom and Inch 2-18, Roscrea 2-16.

In Semple Stadium, Loughmore Castleiney ran out 1-23 to 17 points winners over their Moycarkey Borris opponents.

While, at the same time in Holycross, Thurles Sarsfields had six points to spare in their win over Kilruane MacDonaghs.

The final score was Sarsfields 1-19 to Kilruane’s 1-13.

The last senior game of the day gets underway at 7.30 this evening.

Nenagh Éire Óg take on Holycross/Ballycahill in Semple Stadium and we’ll bring you live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM.

That game will also be livestreamed with commentary from Tipp FM on Tipperary GAA’s website.

Meanwhile, the results in today’s intermediate games were as follows:

“FBD Insurance” County Intermediate Hurling Championship “Group 3”

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Shannon Rovers 0-12 Boherlahan Dualla 0-12

“FBD Insurance” County Intermediate Hurling Championship “Group 4”

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: O Sullivan Park Ballingarry, Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-15 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-12