Wins for Borrisileigh and Kilruane as the Tipperary hurling championship heats up

Round 2 of the Tipperary senior hurling championship continued yesterday with 6 teams in action.

In the early game, Kilruane MacDonaghs earned a hard fought victory over Moycarkey Borris on a scoreline of 3-21 to 2-19.

Later in the evening, Borrisileigh got their first win of the championship beating Burgess with a final score of 3-23 to 1-14.

The last game of the day saw Toomevara and Upperchurch-Drombane play out an exciting draw in Semple Stadium with that one finishing up with Toomevara 1-23 to Upperchurch’s 3-17.

Toomevara manager Eoin Brislane is happy to still be in the mix for Round 3 next weekend:

“The biggest positive we can take out of it is we are still in the championship. With five to go it was looking like we could be exiting the championship but infairness to our lads they dug it out.

The danger is, when you play the likes of Borrisileigh, a top team, a champion and you are getting ready for 7 months and next thing you’ve two weeks to turn around and get ready for a team like Upperchurch who’ll fight tooth and nail and they really did.

It’s not that we underestimated them, it’s just they are a really good side and they fought it out.

We are delighted to have gotten a result, we would be disappointed with our performance in some areas but we are very happy with the finish.”

The quest for the Dan Breen Cup continues today with the final four games of round 2 in the county senior championship taking place throughout the day.

Two games throw-in at 2pm with Roscrea meeting Kiladangan in Cloughjordan while in Clonoulty, Holycross/Ballycahill go up against Eire Og Annacarty.

Live commentary for the final two games of round 2 will be available here on Tipp FM. The first of those games sees JK Brackens face Drom and Inch in Semple Stadium at 3 o clock.

While at 7 o clock, a repeat of the 2018 county final sees Clonoulty/Rossmore play Nenagh Eire Og in Semple stadium.

Tipp FM’s coverage of all those games is with thanks to Nenagh and Thurles Credit Unions.