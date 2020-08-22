Wins for Ballina and Silvermines in North Tipp minor hurling finals

In the North Minor A final, Ballina defeated Roscrea in Borrisileigh to be crowned champions. That one finished on a scoreline of Ballina 2-17 to Roscrea’s 1-15.

Silvermines are North Minor B hurling champions after a dramatic encounter with Templederry/Ballinahinch.

Both sides were level at 5-10 apiece after full time, but the Mines pulled clear in extra time to win 7-17 to 5-13.

At half past 5 this evening, Templetouhy is the venue of the Mid Tipp Minor A hurling final between Drom and Inch and Durlas Og.

The mid Tipp Minor B final between Upperchurch-Drombane and Gortnahoe-Glengoole has been postponed.

A new date will be decided at Monday’s Mid CCC meeting.

In the intermediate football championship, Moyle Rovers have beaten Loughmore-Castleiney on a scoreline of 10 points to 1-06.

That result means Moyle Rovers have secured a place in the semi-finals.

In the senior football championship, the final games in group 3 get underway at 6 o clock this evening.

Cahir go up against Galtee Rovers in New Inn while Killenaule meet Clonmel Commercials in Monroe.

A win or draw for the Commercials will see them progress into the semi-finals.

Tipp FM’s Senior Football Championship updates will be brought to you throughout the weekend by Daybreak, Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Rd, Cahir.