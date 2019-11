Winning the Munster title is a dream come true for Borrisoleigh people according to Tom Ryan.

After a fantastic performance Borris came from behind to overcome Ballygunner by the narrowest of margins in a close encounter in Pairc Ui Rinn.

Kieran Mahers second half goal for Borris helped them to overcome a Waterford side that were looking for back to back titles.

Speaking to Tipp FM sport after the game Borris midfielder Tom Ryan said it was wonderful for all involved.