All the winners from last night’s Tipperary GAA members draw

The 3rd Tipperary GAA Draw was held in Lar Na Pairce Thurles last night. There were prize winners from across the county.

The 4th draw will be on November 20th and will be live on on Tipp FM at 8.30pm

The full list of last nights draw winners is here:

Renault Clio / Skoda Fabia or €15,000 – MARGARET KENNEDY THURLES SARSFIELDS CAMOGIE

€5,000 Holiday Voucher or Cash – MARIA BROPHY LORRHA DORRHA

€4,000 Lotto Jackpot 13 / 14 / 26 /28 – KITTY O GRADY MOYNE TEMPLETUOHY

€2,000.00 – THE BARLOW FAMILY LATTIN CULLEN

€1,000.00 – JOHN CROKE MULLINAHONE

€1,000.00 – TIM & SHEILA DELANEY BORRISOLEIGH

€1,000.00 – MICHAEL & JOHN O’DWYER CASHEL KING CORMACS

€1,000.00 – GER CORBETT THURLES SARSFIELDS

€1,000.00 – MICHAEL CUMMINS KILRUANE MACDONAGHS

€1,000.00 – JJ LARKIN BORRISOLEIGH

€500.00 – PATRICIA YOUNGE BORRISOLEIGH

€500.00 – MICHAEL & ANN MORONEY AHERLOW

€500.00 – TODD & ANN MCNAMARA BALLINAHINCH

€500.00 – DANIEL & THOMAS O CONNOR CAPPAWHITE

€500.00 – ALAN FITZGERALD BALLYLOOBY CASTLEGRACE

€500 (1st Prom) LOUISE RYAN THURLES SARSFIELDS CAMOGIE

€400 (2nd Prom) SHANE BROPHY LORRHA DORRHA

€300 (3rd Prom) HUGH COGHLAN MOYNE TEMPLETUOHY

€200 (4th Prom) CATHERINE HOGAN LATTIN CULLEN

€200 – JOHN LUTTRELL MULLINAHONE

€200 – PAUL BOURKE GRANGEMOCKLER

€200 – MICHAEL HOGAN BALLYBACON GRANGE

€200 – CONOR RYAN UPPERCHURCH DROMBANE

€200 – JOHN BARRETT HOLYCROSS BALLYCAHILL

€200 – MARGARET BARRETT BOHERLAHAN DUALLA

€200 – DOMHNALL MCKEOGH BALLINA

€200 – JOHN & MARGARET STONE ROSCREA

€200 – DAMIEN RYAN SOLOHEAD

€200 – TF STAPLETON BORRISOLEIGH

€200 – MARGARET RYAN MOYCARKEY BORRIS

You can listen back to last nights draw below: