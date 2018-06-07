Win vital for both teams ahead of this weekends clash with Clare

Clare sporting analyst and former Portroe coach Tommy Guilfoyle says the Tipperary senior hurlers wont be alone in the pressure stakes this weekend.

Michael Ryan’s side take on the Banner in their final match of the Munster Championship at Semple Stadium this weekend.

Tipp need a win after two draws and a loss and Clare have had an additional rest week.

However Tommy Guilfoyle who also coached in Dundrum says a win is vital for both sides

And Tipp FM will have full live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Husqvarna Sales & Service Centre @ Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh