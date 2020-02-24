Westmeath win gets Tipp back on track – Liam Sheedy

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy said yesterday’s win over Westmeath brings them back into the league.

Tipperary were comfortable winners over The Lake County, who were reduced to 14 men in the second-half.

Sheedy said the win gets points on the board and enhances their scoring average.

He said; “In the second half, once the sending off took place, the game definitely petered out. At the end of the day, we’ve got a win on the board, we’ve definitely supported our scoring difference and we’re somewhat back in the league. We’re in a very heavy training schedule at the moment and need to [be] for the next couple of weeks. The job today was to come and get two points and help our scoring difference and thankfully, we’ve achieved both.”

