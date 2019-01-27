West Tipp U21 Football Championships get underway today

West Tipp get their divisional U21 football championships underway this afternoon.

In the A competition, there are two games down for decision.

Galtee Rovers take on Clonoulty Rossmore in Bansha, while Arravale Rovers play Cashel King Cormacs in Sean Treacy Park.

Both those games throw in at 12 noon.

Then int he West U21 B football championship there are 3 games scheduled for 12 o’clock.

Knockavilla Kickhams host Rockwell Rosegreen, Cappa Gaels meet Éire Óg Annacarthy in Cappawhite, and Emly Treacy’s welcome Aherlow Gaels to Emly.