West Hurling Championship gets underway today

The west hurling championship gets underway in Dundrum today.

Reigning county champions Clonoulty Rossmore will take on recent graduates from the Intermediate grade, Cashel King Cormac’s, at 3pm.

Clonoulty go into the game on a high after winning last years west and county senior hurling titles.

Cashel, meanwhile, reached last years Intermediate county final where they went down to Sarsfields in Holycross.

Clonoulty are under new management this year with county winning manager John Devane stepping aside, and will be missing some established players such as Conor Hammersley.

Despite this, the 2018 Dan Breen winners will go into the game as favourites.

Former senior hurling coach with Kiladangan GAA club, Seamus Gleeson, says its great for the West Tipp championship to have Cashel King Cormac’s back playing senior hurling..

Staying in the west of the county and Galtee rovers take on Lattin Gaels in the West Intermediate Hurling QF.

Throw in in Sean Treacy Park is at noon.

And in the West Tipp minor football A championship Arravale Rovers face Knockavilla Kickhams in the same venue at 6pm.

In South Tipp Ballinagarry meet St Marys in Munroe in the South Senior hurling championship Quarter Final.

Throw in is at 3pm.

The South Intermediate championship Semi Final throws in at the same time in the Clonmel Sportsfield.

It pits Ballybacon Grange against Kilsheelan Kilcash.

Two big minor games are down for decision in the Mid division today.

The Minor A Football Championship final takes placethis morning.

Moycarkey Borris go up against Sarsfields, they’ve just thrown in in Littleton.

The Minor B football championship final takes place this evening.

Boherlahan Dualla meet Loughmore Castleiney in Templemore at 6.15.

And finally, the Division 3 County Football league match betweeen Nenagh Eire Og and Clerihan set for Nenagh at 3pm, is now off.