Weekend success for Tipp camogie teams

The Tipperary Intermediate and Senior camogie teams secured wins yesterday in their respective leagues.

The Intermediate team beat Laois in Golden by 1-06 to 5 points, while the senior side overcame Dublin in Bansha by 14 points to 8.

Bill Mullaney, who manages both teams said the Tipp players were excellent.

“We probably missed a lot of scores as well, we had a lot of opportunities and we held them well too to limit a number of chances. I have the height of praise for our Tipperary girls here today, I thought they did an immense job for the amount of hurling and the amount of work we’ve done at this stage of the year. Hats off to them, I thought they were excellent.”

