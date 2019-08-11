Weekend results & fixtures

There were two 3rd round games down for decision yesterday in the County Junior (B) Football Championship.

Nenagh Éire Óg lost to Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill in Bansha 0-5 tp 0-7.

Also in Bansha Golden Kilfeacle overcame Rockwell Rovers 2-8 to 1-11.

Clonmel Commercials go up against JK Brackens in the County Junior Football B Championship this afternoon.

Throw in is at 2 o’clock in Leahy Park, Cashel.

The rescheduled Group 1 between Galtee Rovers – St Pecaun against Lorrha-Dorrha will take place today in Borrisoleigh at 6.30