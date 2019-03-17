Weather wreaks havoc on County Hurling League schedule

There’s plenty of County Hurling League action this afternoon, though, once again, the weather has sidelined many of the day’s matches.

Starting with Division 1 – there are two games throwing in at noon.

Toomevara entertain Roscrea, and Moycarkey meet Borrisoleigh in Littleton.

5 games were to be played in Division 2.

Cashel King Cormacs were set to meet Holycross Ballycahill in Cashel, though the field is unplayable due to recent bad weather.

Two games throw in at 11am – Clonakenny v Silvermines in Dolla and Lorrha Dorrha v Ballina in Lorrha.

Then at noon Borrisokane is the venue for when they meet Templederry and Mullinahone entertain JK Brackens at the same time.

Division 3 sees Kiladangan play Ballinahinch in Puckane, Boherlahan take on Moyne Templetouhy in Boherlahan and Lattin Cullen Gaels meet Cappawhite in LattinCullen Gaels.

The match between Clonoulty Rossmore and Moyle Rovers, set to go ahead in Clonoulty is now off, Rovers are unable to field a team.

Gortnahoe play Moneygall in Gortnahoe and Galtee Rovers host Kilsheelan in Bansha.

All those Division 3 games get underway at noon.

The Division 4 clash of Carrick Davins and Rockwell Rovers, set to go ahead in Carrick at 12, is now off.

And finally, in Division 5 Clonmel Og and Newcastle’s match, ,set for Ned Hall Pk Clonmel at noon is now off,

and Thurles Gaels will meet Cappawhite in Kickham Park at 3pm