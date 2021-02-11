All Weather Pitch at LIT Thurles Remains a Priority for Tipp GAA

Tipperary County Board Secretary Tim Floyd says the development of an all-weather pitch at LIT Thurles remains a “matter of urgency” despite Covid-19 related delays.

Plans are being drawn up for a sports campus at LIT Thurles, in which Tipperary GAA has committed to investing €600,000 in order to become an anchor tenant.

The plans will include a full-size all-weather GAA pitch, which would become the first in the county.

The pandemic is causing delays with many projects, but Tim Floyd remains hopeful that construction there could begin next year:

“The LIT plans incorporate three or four different sports – Tennis Ireland is involved in it too. So it’s a major plan. Our big interest is in the all-weather pitch which is long overdue in the county. As it stands in the county, there’s no full size all-weather pitch here. So this is a matter of urgency for us, and it’s the best chance for us to get one fairly quickly.”