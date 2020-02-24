Villa cruise into Tipperary Cup quarter finals

Peake Villa bounced back from their recent league defeat to earn a place in the last eight of this seasons Tipperary Cup with a comprehensive 5-0 win over First Division side Old Bridge.

On a cold but bright day the game got off to a slow start and it took a while for the home side to really get into their stride. They spurned a couple of half chances before ace hit-man Pippy Carroll finally found the net on the half hour mark with a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

Having made the all-important breakthrough, Villa piled on the pressure

and got a second five minutes before the break when Ronan Maguire got on

the end of a nice flowing move to slam to the net and double his sides advantage.

They made it three in the fifty eight minute when Mick Ryan turned sharply in the box to blast home and the game was over as a contest when Dale Loughnane finished to the top corner ten minutes later. The hosts added a fifth via an own goal minutes from time, but by then the tie had already been well and truly wrapped up.