Victory over Westmeath a huge boost to Tipp Ladies Footballers

Tipperary ladies football chairman Lar Roche says yesterday’s victory over Westmeath will give them the upper hand should they be involved in a relegation battle.

The Premier County secured a two point victory in Bansha in tough conditions on a scoreline of 11 points to 1-06.

Roche hopes the victory will secure division one football for Tipperary next season.



Laois and Westmeath meet in the quarter-finals of the Leinster Under-20 Football Championship this evening.

Throw-in is at 7.30pm in O’Moore Park.