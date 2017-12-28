Victory for Tipperary trainer at Limerick Races

Fethard trainer Harry Kelly saddled a welcome winner when the diminutive Great Trango ran out a game scorer in the opening race at Limerick today.

Under Eamon Corbett the horse claimed victory in the Woodlands House Hotel Adare Maiden Hurdle.

A son of Canford Cliffs and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Tarascon, the breeders of this horse wouldn’t have imagined him winning a maiden hurdle at Limerick in the depths of winter, but he looks to be a dual purpose prospect and showed a resolute attitude here to come out a head in front of favourite Riders Onthe Storm