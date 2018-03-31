Victory for Tipp Ladies over Clare Footballers

Tipperary Ladies’ 100 percent record is unbroken as Shane Roynane’s side secured victory over Clare today in their Division 2 National Football League clash.

It was an exciting encounter in Doonbeg this afternoon as the Banner clocked up 2 goals in the opening half followed by another shortly after the break .

However it wasn’t enough and Tipp hung on to their lead – albeit narrowed and at the full time whistle they ran out 2-12 to 3-7 in what was a hard fought win after a tough week with the sad passing of former Tipp Ladies Footballer Rachel Kenneally.