Upperchurch to host round of Munster Cyclocross League

Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club are hosting Round 6 of the 2018 Munster Cyclocross League this Sunday.

Now in its third year, the event attracts riders from right across Munster and beyond, with riders coming from Cork, Kerry & Dublin to name but a few.

Cyclocross is an off road racing discipline, with riders tackling varied terrain of grass, mud, gravel and tar over the course of the 2km lap.

With a compact course, it is a spectator friendly sport with full facilities for hot drinks and snacks onsite.

The event will take place close to Drombane Co-Op, just outside Thurles.

The action gets underway from 10am with the children’s races followed by the adults B race, for beginners and those new to cyclocross at 11:30am and the main event at 1pm.