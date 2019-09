Mid Tipp hurling honours will either be going to Drom & Inch or Upperchurch Drombane.

It’s after both sides won their respective semi-finals in a Holycross double header this afternoon.

Upperchurch had the upper hand on Moycarkey Borris as they overtured a deficit to make it to the final – 2-23 to 3-16 was the score there.

While Drom & Inch took a two point win over JK Brackens – where the score was 0-20 to 1-15.