Newport meet Moyne Templetuohy/Thurles Gaels in the first of the Tipperary Under 21B hurling semi final this afternoon.

The sides meet in Dolla, where throw in is at 1pm.

County Board secretary Tim Floyd says both sides have impressed in getting to the last four.

The winners of that game meet the winners of tomorrow’s clash between Cappawhite Gaels and Carrick Davins in the final.

Meanwhile,

The Under 21 hurling replay Killenaule v St Mary’s takes place in Cloneen at 2pm today