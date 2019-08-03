U20’s deserve spot in Semi Final

There are calls for a big Tipperary turnout in Kilkenny tomorrow for the All Ireland Under 20 hurling semi-final.

The Blue & Gold go up against Wexford in Nowlan Park hoping to make it a brace of Tipp hurling teams in All Ireland deciders.

County Board PRO Joe Bracken says the Under 20’s have put in a huge effort to get this far and is urging Tipp fans to back them tomorrow afternoon.

The game between Tipp and Wexford throws in at 1.45 on Sunday in Nowlan Park.

Tipp FM’s coverage comes in association with Denis O’Reilly Premier Meats, at The Mall Thurles.