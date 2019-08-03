U20 team to face Wexford named

The Tipperary U20 panel to play Wexford in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship Semi-Final on Sunday has been announced by manager Liam Cahill.

There are no changes to the starting fifteen from that which started the recent Munster Final, as Andrew Ormond holds his place having come in, on the night, as a late replacement for the injured Seán Hayes.

The team lines out as follows:

1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Conor McCarthy – Nenagh Éire Óg

3. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields

4. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs (Capt.)

5. Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs

6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens

7. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill

8. Ciarán Connolly – Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy

11. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

12. Joe Fogarty – Moneygall

13. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens

14. Billy Seymour – Kiladanagn

15. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy

16. Eoin Collins – Drom-Inch

17. Niall Heffernan – Golden-Kilfeacle

18. Robbie Quirke – Toomevara

19. Conor Whelan – Carrick Davins

20. Darragh Woods – Holycross-Ballycahill

21. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs

22. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers

23. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan

24. Cathal Bourke – Clonoulty-Rossmore