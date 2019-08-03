U20 team to face Wexford named

The Tipperary U20 panel to play Wexford in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship Semi-Final on Sunday has been announced by manager Liam Cahill.
There are no changes to the starting fifteen from that which started the recent Munster Final, as Andrew Ormond holds his place having come in, on the night, as a late replacement for the injured Seán Hayes.
The team lines out as follows:
1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
2. Conor McCarthy – Nenagh Éire Óg
3. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields
4. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs (Capt.)
5. Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs
6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
7. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill
8. Ciarán Connolly – Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy
11. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
12. Joe Fogarty – Moneygall
13. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens
14. Billy Seymour – Kiladanagn
15. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy
16. Eoin Collins – Drom-Inch
17. Niall Heffernan – Golden-Kilfeacle
18. Robbie Quirke – Toomevara
19. Conor Whelan – Carrick Davins
20. Darragh Woods – Holycross-Ballycahill
21. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs
22. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
23. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan
24. Cathal Bourke – Clonoulty-Rossmore