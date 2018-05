The U12 County Football Finals are taking in place in Templetouhy this afternoon.

In the D Final – Kilruane McDonagh’s overcame Moycarkey Borris on a scoreline of 1-06 to 1-02.

In the C Final Upperchurch Drombane came from behind to secure victory over Clonmel Commercials 2-04 to 1-06

In the B Final Rockwell Rovers defeated Mullinahone 2-03 to 1-4

Tipp FM has live updates from the finals this afternoon with Tipp FM’s Liz Williams