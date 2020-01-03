Twoomey finds the positives in their defeat against Cork

Cork footballers ran out 3-19 to 0-14 winners over Tipp in last nights McGrath cup encounter at Mallow.

Three first half goals from Castlehavens Michael Hurley meant the rebels went in fifteen points to the good at half time on a 3-11 to 0-5 scoreline.

Points from Sean O Connor and Liam Boland kept Tipp in touch before Jason Lonergan kicked Tipps first from play followed by a long ranger from Alan Moloney but points from Hurley and Cian Kiely kept the scoreboard moving for Cork.

Cork will now play Limerick in the McGrath cup final, while Tipp now play Kerry in their final game of the competition.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Tommy Twoomey of the management team said they got to blood a number of new players at this level.