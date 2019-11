Two Tipperary teams will face off this evening in the All Ireland League.

Nenagh Ormond travels to Spafield to take on Cashel in the Tipperary derby at 8pm.

Nenagh will be hoping to turn around a four-game losing streak in Division 2A of the AIL and achieve their first win against Cashel since 2017.

Should they lose, Nenagh will face a relegation battle.