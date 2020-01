TS&DL sides Cashel Town and St Michael’s are in FAI Junior Cup action this Sunday.

Cashel Town travel to Wexford to face Gorey Rangers at 1 while defending champions St Michael’s face a long trip to Donegal to play Greencastle. Kick off there is at 2.

Cashel Town manager Brian Boca Glasheen says he’s confident, but his team have a tough task ahead of them.