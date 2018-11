Tipp camogie stars Cáit Devane and Jenny Grace picked up camogie awards at the All Star ceremony in Dublin last night.

Clonoulty-Rossmore star forward Devane, the leading scorer in this year’s inter-county championship, was named at full-forward on the Camogie All-Star team and became the first Tipp player to do so since 2011.

Burgess-Duharra’s Jenny Grace was named at centre-forward on the ‘Soaring Stars’ team after her outstanding displays for the Tipperary Intermediate team this year.