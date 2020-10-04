Two more quarter finals down for decision in Mid-Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship today

Two more quarter-finals are down for decision today in the Mid-Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship.

Thurles Sarsfields take on Holycross/Ballycahill and Clonakenny face Moycarkey/Borris.

Those games get underway at 1.15pm and 12pm respectively.

Yesterday, Upperchurch Drombane made it through to the semi-finals after a 7 point win over JK Brackens.

A second half Jack Butler goal pushed the Church clear and they saw off their opponents on a 1-26 to 2-16 scoreline.

Afterwards Upperchurch manager John Ryan said it was a competitive fixture:

“Delighted to get through it. It was always going to be a tough game. I know they were missing a few and so were we.

“They gave us exactly what we expected – a tough, hardy game.

“… We’re very happy to be playing. That’s what we all want to be doing is playing matches. From when you start training at the beginning of the year, until we’re out of the championship, that’s all we want to do is play matches. Play competitive game and we got a competitive game there today.”