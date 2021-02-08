Two-Mile-Borris 20-year-old earns athletic scholarship in the US

A Tipperary man has earned an athletic scholarship to Indiana University in the United States.

Sean Mockler, from Two Mile Borris was granted the scholarship for his abilities in the hammer throw.

The 20-year-old will begin studying physiotherapy in Indiana in early August.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Sean outlines what he’s targeting before he departs for the States:

“The European under-23 championships are coming up this summer in Norway, but I’m not sure what the story will be with them with the current Coronavirus situation.

“My Personal Best at the moment is just over 65 metres, so I’m hoping to get up to 70 metres by the time I head out. And then what ever comes from the next few years, I’ll just keep working.”