Tributes paid to former Republic of Ireland player, Michael Robinson

Tributes are being paid to former Republic of Ireland international Michael Robinson, who has died at the age of 61.

Robinson, who won 24 caps for the Boys in Green between 1980 and 86, had been suffering from skin cancer.

Robinson played for Liverpool, Preston, Manchester City, Brighton, QPR and Osasuna, where he spent three seasons before settling in Spain to work in the media.

He won the European Cup, Division One title and the League Cup in 1984 in his only full season with Liverpool.

Graeme Souness was also part of that team and has paid tribute to his close friend:

“I’m really sad for Chris and his kids. I know he’s been fighting this for a number of years now and it’s been difficult for him.

“He had recently moved from Marbella to Madrid. You know, when you look at his career – he was a very good footballer, he enjoyed a year at Liverpool when we had a glory year and he was a big part of that.

“Then he took himself off to Spain, played in Spain and created a life for himself in the media out there and he was extremely popular.”