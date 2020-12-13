Tributes paid following death of one of Tipperary’s oldest men aged 103

Tributes are being paid to one of Tipperary’s oldest people and a Lorrha stalwart following his passing at the age of 103.

Michael O’Meara, known to most as ‘Mick o’ The Hill’, was heavily involved in farming, sporting and drama circles over the last century.

As a former player and administrator for Lorrha GAA club, he was later named Club President and also Honorary President of Lorrha/Dorrha Historical Society.

Neighbour and family friend David Broderick has been explaining what he represented to the local community:

“Number one he was around for so long, numerous generations from would’ve known him and loved him.

“A great neighbour and a great friend and just involved in everything.

“I think he’s spent time involved in all the organisations within the community.

“That aside, I think what made him most popular was that he always seemed to have a smile and he was just a gentleman.

“Just a really friendly, decent character, as I said, good neighbour, good friend and great community man.”