Tributes paid following death of John Freeman

Tributes are being paid across the county following the passing of a beloved figure in the local soccer community.

Thurles native John Freeman passed away suddenly on Sunday.

He was well known around Tipperary for coaching soccer teams around the county and also for his work in promoting the game as a soccer correspondent on Tipp FM, along with many other roles in the sport.

Speaking on Tipp today, sports broadcaster Stevie O’Donnell says John will be a huge loss:

“He’s going to be a huge loss to the people of Thurles as well because he was a great help to many businesses and many sports organisations.

“Even Peake Villa now, I was looking at a post that they put up last night on Facebook and they were really saddened to hear of John’s passing because he was a great coach, a really good coach.

“He knew his stuff and that was the most important thing.”