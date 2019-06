Bill Mullaney made the decision to step away from Tipperary camogie for health reasons.

He has been part of Tipperary camogie for a number of years now – from under 16 levels up to senior.

In 2018 he guided both the Tipp seniors and Intermediates to their first All Ireland semi finals in 10 years.

Tipp FM analyst, and former player, Geraldine Kinane says she hopes to see him back involved in the future.