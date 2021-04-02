Treaty United aiming to make Markets Field a fortress

Treaty United have their first ever competitive home game this evening.

The Limerick based side welcome Wexford FC to Markets Field at 7.45.

Treaty have five Tipperary players in their squad, while former Carrick United player Jack Doherty is the sole Tipperary man in the Wexford side.

Treaty striker and Nenagh native Mark Walsh says they want to make Markets Field a difficult place to play in:

“If we want to be up there we have to make sure we don’t lose our home games.

“People will know then if they need a result in our place, it will be a hard place to come to.

“We’re going to make it hard for people but we are going to work on ourselves and play our game.

“We’ll kick on from the result the other day now and bring it in to Friday night’s game against Wexford.”