Tough Munster final in store for Commercials

Clonmel Commercials have their work cut out for them in Sunday’s Senior Club Football final.

It took a late goal against Milltown Malbay to secure their place in this final with Nemo Rangers the strong favourite going into the weekend.

Tipp FM analyst Shane Stapleton said Commercials will need to keep the head down in Dungarvan.

Tipp FM will bring you live coverage and analysis for the Munster club senior football final from 2pm with live commentary from Stephen Gleeson and Shane Stapleton.

