Tough challenge ahead for Templemore school in Harty Cup

This Saturday, Our Lady’s Templemore secondary school will travel to Nenagh to take on St Flannan’s College, Ennis in the Harty Cup semi-final.

Our Lady’s will be hoping to get back into the Harty Cup final since they last won the competition in 2016.

Team manager Noel Fogarty is expecting a tough game and is aware of St Flannan’s rich history in the competition.

Throw-in is at 1 o’clock on Saturday – the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association by Templemore College of Further Education.