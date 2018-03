Tipperary’s Jamie Blancfield has finished a highly impressive second in one of Ireland’s leading one day races.

The Carrick Wheelers rider was part of a 5 man break which contested the finish of the Des Hanlon Memorial in Carlow yesterday.

He was just edged out in the sprint by Sean McKenna of the Holdsworth Pro Cycling team with Sean Lacey of Viner-Caremark rounding out the podium.